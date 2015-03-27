Britain's Hammond: Saudis cannot accept Iranian-backed regime in Yemen

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Friday that Saudi Arabia felt it necessary to intervene in Yemen to avoid an Iranian-backed regime taking over the country along its southern border.

“The Saudis are very exercised by the idea of an Iranian-backed regime in Yemen,” he told reporters during a visit to Washington. “They cannot accept the idea of an Iranian-backed regime in control of Yemen, which is why they felt compelled to intervene the way they have.”

“We know there has been Iranian support for the Houthi and we are all concerned to avoid this becoming a proxy war,” he added. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Susan Heavey)