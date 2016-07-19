FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK's Johnson calls on Russia to persuade Assad to end Syrian conflict
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

UK's Johnson calls on Russia to persuade Assad to end Syrian conflict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called on Russia to use its "unique ability" to stop the Syrian conflict by convincing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to put an end to five-years of fighting which have ravaged the country.

"Russia in particular has a unique ability to persuade the Assad regime to end the carnage and return to the negotiating table," Johnson said at a news conference on Tuesday with visiting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Johnson called the current Syrian situation "dire" and said the country faced a "terrible humanitarian catastrophe". (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.