10 months ago
Russia says UK military welcome in Syria if target terrorism, not Assad
October 13, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

Russia says UK military welcome in Syria if target terrorism, not Assad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia would welcome British military involvement in the Syria conflict if it targets terrorists but not the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the country should consider military involvement in the Syrian conflict, but that any action would need to be part of a coalition led by the United States. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

