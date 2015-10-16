FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria denies airspace access to Syria-bound Russian aid plane
October 16, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria denies airspace access to Syria-bound Russian aid plane

SOFIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has denied access to its airspace to a Russian plane carrying humanitarian aid for Syria, as Moscow failed to file an application on time, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman said.

“We have denied access because legal terms were not followed. We have received a request for a flight to take place today in the afternoon of Oct 14. Such request needs to be filed at least five days ahead,” spokeswoman Betina Zhoteva said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Matthias Williams and Alison Williams)

