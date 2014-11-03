FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada says fighter jets make first strike against Islamic State
November 3, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

Canada says fighter jets make first strike against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian fighter jets have made their first combat strike since joining a campaign against Islamic State fighters in Iraq last month, Canada’s defence minister said on Sunday.

Two Canadian CF-18 jets attacked Islamic State targets with laser guided bombs in the vicinity of Fallujah, Iraq in a four-hour mission before returning safely to base, Defence Minister Rob Nicholson said in a statement.

“Today’s strike demonstrates our government’s firm resolve to tackle the threat of terrorism and to stand with our allies,” the statement said, adding more information will be provided during a media briefing on Nov. 4.

Canada’s Conservative government early last month announced Canadian fighter jets would take part in U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State militants operating in Iraq for up to six months. (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Chris Reese)

