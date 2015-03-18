FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada plans to extend, expand mission against Islamic State: PM
March 18, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

Canada plans to extend, expand mission against Islamic State: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 18 (Reuters) - Canada plans to extend and expand its mission against Islamic State militants in northern Iraq, Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced on Wednesday, saying Ottawa would provide more details next week.

The mandate of the six-month Canadian mission ends in early April. Canada has around 70 special forces operating in northern Iraq and has also provided six jets to take part in U.S.-led bombing missions against Islamic State. (Reporting by Euan Rocha, writing by David Ljunggren)

