4 months ago
Canada supports U.S. air strikes in Syria, urges diplomatic action
April 7, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 4 months ago

Canada supports U.S. air strikes in Syria, urges diplomatic action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 7 (Reuters) - Canada fully supports the U.S. air strikes in Syria, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, adding that Canada condemns all uses of chemical weapons and will continue to support diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Syria.

"Canada fully supports the United States’ limited and focused action to degrade the Assad regime’s ability to launch chemical weapons attacks against innocent civilians, including many children. President Assad’s use of chemical weapons and the crimes the Syrian regime has committed against its own people cannot be ignored," Trudeau said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)

