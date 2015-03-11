FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key U.S. Senate Democrat says Democrats oppose 'blank check' for Islamic State fight
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Key U.S. Senate Democrat says Democrats oppose 'blank check' for Islamic State fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Wednesday congressional Democrats do not want to give President Barack Obama, or any president, an “open-ended authorization for war, a blank check” for the U.S. campaign against Islamic State militants.

Senator Robert Menendez spoke at a hearing with top administration officials as senators begin considering Obama’s request for a formal authorization for the seven-month-old campaign against the group.

Obama’s request to authorize military force against Islamic State has made little progress since he sent it to Congress a month ago, and may never pass, due largely to opposition from his fellow Democrats. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Doina Chiacu)

