Leaders of Russia, France, Germany, Britain, Italy note first results of Syria truce -Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - The leaders of Russia, France, Germany, Britain and Italy held a conference call on Friday, agreeing that the cessation of hostilities there starts yielding first positive results, paving the way for a political settlement, the Kremlin said.

Russian believes that the decision by Syria’s government to hold a parliamentary election in April “will not hamper steps towards building a peace process”, the Kremlin statement said.

“The importance of continued uncompromising fight against Islamic State, the Nusra Front and other terrorist groups” was stressed during the conversation, it said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)