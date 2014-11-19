France to send six fighter jets to Jordan to target Islamic State

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - France will send six Mirage fighter jets to Jordan to strike Islamic State fighters in Iraq, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

“There were nine Rafale (jets) in the United Arab Emirates and they will be reinforced with six Mirage fighter jets to support our action,” Le Drian told parliament.

Two French diplomats told Reuters on Nov. 13 that putting the jets in Jordan would increase the number of missions against IS and help reduce costs at a time when the government is under pressure to cut spending. (Reporting By John Irish)