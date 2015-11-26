Putin says Turkish downing of Russian jet an act of betrayal

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The shooting down by Turkey of a Russian jet was an act of betrayal by a country Russia considered to be its friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday after talks with French leader Francois Hollande.

Putin said though Russia was still committed to cooperating with the U.S.-led coalition conducting military operations in Syria, and was working to form a broader international coalition that could agree on a way to resolve Syria’s conflict.

Speaking at a news conference in the Kremlin after his talks with Hollande, Putin said their two countries had agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation over Syria.

He said they would share information on their militaries’ activities and coordinate on what targets to strike. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)