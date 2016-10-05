Germany says no proposals for sanctions against Russia over Syria

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - There are no international proposals to impose sanctions on Russia over its role in Syria, a spokesman for Germany's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, shortly before officials from a group of Western countries meet in Berlin to discuss the crisis.

"At the moment, I know noone, either in Berlin or anywhere else, who has such proposals," said a foreign ministry spokesman when asked about the possibility of sanctions at a regular government news conference.

Senior officials from the United States, Britain, France, Italy and Germany are due to meet later in Berlin to try to find ways of resolving the conflict in Syria. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Madeline Chambers)