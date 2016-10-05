FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Germany says no proposals for sanctions against Russia over Syria
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 5, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Germany says no proposals for sanctions against Russia over Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds de Mistura meeting)

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - There are no international proposals to impose sanctions on Russia over its role in Syria, a spokesman for Germany's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, shortly before officials from a group of Western countries meet in Berlin to discuss the crisis.

"At the moment, I know no one, either in Berlin or anywhere else, who has such proposals," said a foreign ministry spokesman when asked about the possibility of sanctions at a regular government news conference.

Senior officials from the United States, Britain, France, Italy and Germany are due to meet later in Berlin to try to find ways to stem the conflict in Syria.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier will meet United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura later on Wednesday, the ministry said.

"The discussions will focus on the question of how to improve the humanitarian situation" in Syria, it said.

The United States on Monday broke off talks with Russia about implementing a ceasefire agreement in Syria and accused Moscow of not living up to its commitments under a Sept. 9 deal to halt fighting and ensure aid reached besieged communities. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.