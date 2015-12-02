FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany considering sending aircraft to Turkey's Incirlik base - sources
December 2, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Germany considering sending aircraft to Turkey's Incirlik base - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s defence minister is due for talks in Turkey on Thursday as Berlin considers sending aircraft to Incirlik airbase as part of operations to confront Islamic State, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

Germany has vowed to take a more active stance against the Islamist militant group after it masterminded an attack in Paris last month that killed 130 people and raised security fears across Europe.

Berlin has already decided to deploy a frigate in the Mediterranean and send six scout planes and a tanker aircraft to an undisclosed location, the sources said.

“Turkey’s approval and an agreement is necessary before we can deploy German planes in Incirlik base and the final decision has not been made,” one source said.

During her visit, Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen is expected to discuss both the fight against Islamic State and Vienna talks aimed at forging a political breakthrough in the wider Syria conflict after nearly five years of bloodletting. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

