Obama to discuss counterterrorism with Saudi, other Gulf nations
April 14, 2016 / 7:31 PM / a year ago

Obama to discuss counterterrorism with Saudi, other Gulf nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will talk next week with leaders in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Gulf about recent agreements on counterterrorism and streamlining the transfer of defense capabilities to U.S. partners in the region, a White House official said on Thursday.

Obama will travel next week to Saudi Arabia to participate in a meeting with leaders in the Gulf. Details about agreements with Gulf countries on cooperation on counterterrorism, and defending against cyber threats will come out of the summit, Rob Malley, a senior advisor to Obama on countering Islamic State militants, told reporters in a teleconference. “On all of those I think you’ll see progress has been made, much deeper cooperation between us and the GCC,” he said.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
