#Energy
June 29, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian army retakes a key district of Hasaka city from militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, June 29 (Reuters) - The Syrian army said on Monday it had recaptured a main residential quarter in the strategically located northeastern city of Hasaka, several days after its capture by Islamic State militants in a lightning assault.

Syrian state television said in a newsflash that the army had now “cleansed” militants from the southern district of Nashwa in the city.

The militants’ assault last Thursday had allowed them to take positions in heavily populated districts in the heart of the city and to drive out thousands of civilians. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

