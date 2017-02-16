FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Hezbollah says Trump-Netanyahu meet signalled end to Israeli-Palestinian negotiations
#Energy
February 16, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 6 months ago

Hezbollah says Trump-Netanyahu meet signalled end to Israeli-Palestinian negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lebanese Hezbollah said on Thursday the outcome of U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had effectively signalled an end to peaceful negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

"After what came out after the meeting between Netanyahu and Trump, I am not exaggerating if I say that yesterday there was a semi-official announcement of the death of the path of negotiations," Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a live televised speech. (Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Toby Chopra)

