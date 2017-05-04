FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition says safe zones plan threatens to divide nation
May 4, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 3 months ago

Syrian opposition says safe zones plan threatens to divide nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, May 4 (Reuters) - Syria's armed opposition said on Thursday it could not accept creating safe zones in Syria because it threatens the country's territorial integrity and said it would also not recognize Iran as a guarantor of the peace plan.

"We want Syria to maintain its integrity," opposition delegate Osama Abu Zaid said after the three guarantor states, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum on creating safe zones in Syria at peace talks held in the Kazakh capital Astana.

"We are against the division of Syria. As for the agreements, we are not a party to that agreement and of course we will never be in favor (of it) as long as Iran is called a guarantor state."

Abu Zaid also said that there is "a huge gap" between Russia's promises and actions. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

