BEIRUT, March 28 (Reuters) - Islamist groups including al Qaeda’s Nusra Front have seized major parts of Syria’s city of Idlib for the first time since the conflict in the country began, fighters and a monitoring group said on Saturday.

Idlib, a city of 100,000 people, is close to the main strategic highway linking Damascus to Aleppo and is also close to the coastal province of Latakia, a stronghold of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny, editing by David Evans)