Iran says "terrorists in a new mask" must be barred from Syria peace talks
January 28, 2016

Iran says "terrorists in a new mask" must be barred from Syria peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Iran considers it important that “terrorists in a new mask” should not sit down for talks between the Syrian government and the opposition, Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.

Amirabdollahian, on a visit to Russia, criticised Saudi Arabia for insisting on including “terrorists” in the list of Syrian opposition groups for the Syria peace talks in Geneva.

The talks are due on Friday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
