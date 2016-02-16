Three Americans kidnapped in Iraq released in Baghdad -U.S. source

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Three U.S. citizens kidnapped in Iraq last month have been released in Baghdad, a U.S. government source said on Tuesday.

The three men, who Iraqi officials said were kidnapped by unknown gunmen in January, were being held by an Iranian-backed Shi‘ite militia, two Iraqi intelligence and two U.S. government sources said at the time.

The men could already be at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the U.S. source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The men are employed by a small company that is doing work for General Dynamics Corp, under a larger contract with the U.S. Army, according to a source familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Eric Walsh)