FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
U.S.-backed Iraqi forces capture al-Hurriya bridge in Mosul, spokesman says
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 6, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 5 months ago

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces capture al-Hurriya bridge in Mosul, spokesman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S.-backed Iraqi forces captured on Monday Mosul's al-Hurriya bridge, which leads to the Islamic State-held old city center from the south, a military media officer told Reuters.

The al-Hurriya bridge is the second bridge in Mosul to be secured by the Iraqi forces, after securing one located further south, in the offensive that started on the western part of the city on Feb. 19.

All of Mosul's five bridges over the Tigris river are destroyed but their capture and repair would facilitate the offensive against the militants, who control the northern Iraqi city since 2014.

Al-Hurriya bridge is one of two bridges that lead to the old city center, the other one is located further north.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Randy Fabi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.