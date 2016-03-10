U.S. strikes Islamic State chemical weapons capabilities - Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The United States has carried out air strikes that it believes have degraded Islamic State’s chemical weapons capabilities, the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding the intelligence for the strikes was gathered from a militant captured by U.S. commandos.

“We believe that the information we’ve been able to obtain will allow us to conduct additional operations,” said Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook, adding the intelligence came from the “the information we learned from this individual.” (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Phil Stewart, editing by G Crosse)