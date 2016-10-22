US troops at Iraq base use protective masks over burning sulfur

BAGHDAD, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. forces at Iraq's Qayyarah West airfield near Mosul are wearing protective masks after winds brought fumes from a nearby burning sulfur plant set ablaze by Islamic State, U.S. military officials said on Saturday.

"The winds have actually shifted south, so, as a precautionary measure, the troops at Qayyarah West have donned their personal protective equipment - continuing their operations at this point in time," an official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear if the troops had been ordered to wear the protective gear or if they had elected to, a second official said. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Angus MacSwan)