WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday welcomed the release of three Americans who were reported missing in Iraq in January, crediting the Iraqi government with helping secure their return.

“We sincerely appreciate the assistance provided by the government of Iraq, and its whole-of-government effort to bring about the safe release of these individuals,” State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)