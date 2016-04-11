FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN says food situation in Iraq's Falluja extremely worrying
April 11, 2016

UN says food situation in Iraq's Falluja extremely worrying

GENEVA, April 11 (Reuters) - The food situation for 60,000 civilians trapped in the besieged Iraqi city of Falluja is extremely worrying and likely to deteriorate until aid gets into the city, the U.N. World Food Programme said in a flash update report on Monday.

“As the siege continued in Fallujah for the third consecutive month, no sign of improvement was recorded in March; food prices remain extremely high, and stocks in shops and households are depleting. In March, the price of wheat was six times more expensive than in December,” the report said. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Larry King)

