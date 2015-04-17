FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Saddam aide al-Douri killed, says Iraq provincial governor
April 17, 2015

Ex-Saddam aide al-Douri killed, says Iraq provincial governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq, April 17 (Reuters) - Ezzat al-Douri, a prominent former aide to late Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, was killed when he and other insurgents were surrounded by security forces, the governor of Iraq’s Salahuddin province said on Friday.

“A group of security forces went and surrounded the area and those terrorists were killed. Three of them were suicide bombers and blew themselves up. Amongst the bodies was al-Douri‘s,” he said.

The results of a DNA test on al-Douri’s body was expected soon, he said. (Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Oliver Holmes; editing by John Stonestreet)

