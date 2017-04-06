FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Two Iraqi pilots killed when helicopter shot down over Mosul by Islamic State
April 6, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 4 months ago

Two Iraqi pilots killed when helicopter shot down over Mosul by Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq, April 6 (Reuters) - Two Iraqi army pilots were killed on Thursday when their helicopter was shot down over the city of Mosul by Islamic State, according to a military statement.

The helicopter was providing air support to Federal Police forces battling Islamic State fighters on the western side of Mosul, the statement said.

It is the first aircraft downed by Islamic State over Mosul since the start of the U.S.-backed offensive on the northern Iraqi city, in October.

Mosul is Islamic State's last major city stronghold in Iraq. The hardline group seized the city nearly three years ago, declaring from one of its old mosques a "caliphate" that also spans parts of Syria. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

