FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunmen kill two Interior Ministry officers in Baghdad
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 22, 2015 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

Gunmen kill two Interior Ministry officers in Baghdad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD, June 22 (Reuters) - Gunmen in speeding cars opened fire on a vehicle transporting Iraqi Interior Ministry officials in Baghdad on Monday, killing two officers, police and medics said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which also wounded one person in the Baladiyat district of eastern Baghdad.

Iraq is facing a major security threat from Islamic State, an ultra-hardline Sunni group which controls a third of the country as well as parts of neighbouring Syria.

The presence of the insurgents has exacerbated a sectarian conflict in the major oil producer and OPEC member with a Shi‘ite-led government.

In the Abu Dsheer district in southern Baghdad, at least two people were killed and seven wounded when a bomb exploded near a crowded market, police and medical sources said.

Efforts to contain Islamic State are currently focused on the Sunni heartland Anbar province in the west of the country and the town of Baiji in the north, near Iraq’s biggest refinery. (Reporting by Baghdad bureau; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.