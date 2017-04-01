REFILE-UPDATE 1-Iraqi state-run TV says Islamic State's second-in-command killed in airstrike

(Fixes typos in headline)

BAGHDAD, April 1 (Reuters) - Ayad al-Jumaili, the man believed to be the deputy of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed in an air strike, Iraqi State TV said on Saturday, citing Iraq's military intelligence.

Jumaili was killed with other Islamic State commanders in a strike carried out by the Iraqi air force in the region of al-Qaim, near the border with Syria, the channel said, without giving the date of the raid.

The TV described Jumaili as Islamic State's "second-in-command" and "war minister".

The spokesman of the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition couldn't immediately be reached for comments.