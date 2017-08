BAGHDAD, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Security forces overcame a big assault by Islamic State militants in Kirkuk and regained full control of the northern Iraqi oil city on Saturday, Iraqi state TV said.

The city's authorities partially lifted a curfew declared after the militants stormed police stations and other buildings on Friday before dawn, the TV channel added, citing its own correspondent in Kirkuk. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Angus MacSwan)