Iraqi government reaches deal with Kurds on oil, budget

ARBIL, Iraq, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Iraq’s government has reached a formal agreement with Kurdish regional authorities covering oil exports and budget payments, a senior Kurdish official said on Tuesday.

Hemin Hawrami gave no details of the accord but Iraqi state television said that it provided for the export of up to 300,000 barrels per day of Kirkuk oil and payment by the federal government of 17 percent of the national budget to the Kurdish regional government.