Trump's defense chief tells Iraq: We're not here for your oil

BAGHDAD, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. military is not in Iraq "to seize anybody's oil", Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, distancing himself from remarks by President Donald Trump before arriving on an unannounced visit to Baghdad on Monday.

"I think all of us here in this room, all of us in America have generally paid for our gas and oil all along and I'm sure that we will continue to do so in the future," Mattis told a small group of reporters travelling with him as he discussed his objectives for the trip.

"We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil." (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Alison Williams)