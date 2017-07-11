BEIRUT, July 11 Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan
Nasrallah said on Tuesday that Iraqi paramilitary Shi'ite forces
had played the key role in the routing of Islamic State from
their former Iraqi stronghold of Mosul, berating the role played
by the U.S. military.
Nasrallah said a religious fatwa by Iraq's top Shi'ite
religious authority Grand Ayattollah Ali al-Sistani after Mosul
was captured had galvanised tens of thousands of Shi'ite youths
to heed the call to fight the militant Sunni hardliners and said
the United States had come late into the battle.
The head of Hezbollah, whose forces play an instrumental
role in both Iraq and Syria alongside government forces, said
U.S. officials had said the war on Islamic State would take
decades and joined late "to become partners in victory".
