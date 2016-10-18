FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICRC asks all sides in Mosul to spare civilians, evacuate wounded
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 18, 2016 / 10:06 AM / in a year

ICRC asks all sides in Mosul to spare civilians, evacuate wounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on all sides in the battle for the Iraqi city of Mosul on Tuesday to spare civilians and allow wounded to be evacuated.

The ICRC has reinforced medical centres, including to treat any patients contaminated by chemical weapons, Robert Mardini, regional director for the Near and Middle East, told a Geneva news briefing.

The neutral aid agency hoped to monitor treatment of people detained or screened by the Iraqi government as they flee the northern city held by Islamic State, he said.

The ICRC is in contact with Iraqi and Kurdish authorities and the U.S.-led coalition, but still hoped to have a dialogue with Islamic State forces about “the basic rules of war”.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.