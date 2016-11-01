FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
IS kills 40 near Mosul, tries to move 25,000 to use as shields, UN says
November 1, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

IS kills 40 near Mosul, tries to move 25,000 to use as shields, UN says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Islamic State militants killed 40 former members of the Iraqi Security Forces near Mosul on Saturday and threw their bodies in the Tigris river, U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said on Tuesday, citing reports from the field.

IS also tried to transport about 25,000 civilians from Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul, on trucks and minibuses during the hours of darkness early on Monday, probably for use as human shields in defence of IS positions, she said.

Most of the trucks turned back under pressure from patrolling aircraft, but some buses did reach Abusaif, 15 km north of Hammam al-Alil, she said. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Larry King)

