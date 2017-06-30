GENEVA, June 30 The United Nations called on the
Iraqi government on Friday to intervene to halt "imminent"
forced evictions of many people suspected of having ties to
Islamic State from the city of Mosul.
Hundreds of families have received threatening letters
laying down a deadline for leaving, mainly under tribal
agreements, which amount to "acts of vengeance", U.N. human
rights spokesmman Rupert Colville said.
"We urge the Iraqi Government to take action to halt such
imminent evictions or any type of collective punishment, and to
reinforce the formal justice system to bring perpetrators to
justice," he told a Geneva news briefing.
