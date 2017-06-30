(Adds details, quotes)
GENEVA, June 30 The United Nations called on the
Iraqi government on Friday to intervene to halt forced evictions
of people suspected of having ties to Islamic State from the
city of Mosul and other areas.
Iraqi government forces attacked Islamic State's remaining
redoubt in Mosul's Old City on Friday, a day after formally
declaring the end of the insurgents' self-declared caliphate and
the capture of the historic mosque which symbolized their power.
Hundreds of families have received threatening letters
laying down a deadline for leaving, which amount to "acts of
vengeance", U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville said.
"We urge the Iraqi government to take action to halt such
imminent evictions or any type of collective punishment, and to
reinforce the formal justice system to bring perpetrators to
justice," he told a news briefing in Geneva.
Any criminal liability of one family member cannot be
transferred to another innocent person, he said.
So-called "night letters" have been left at homes or
distributed in neighbourhoods including the towns of Shirqat in
Salahuddin province, north of Baghdad, Hit, east of the
capital, Qayyara, south of Mosul, and in Mosul itself.
"These letters typically warn people to leave by a
particular date or face forced expulsion. Many of these threats
are the result of tribal agreements that explicitly demand that
families of affiliated ISIL (Islamic State) members be excluded
from the area," he said.
Forced evictions mean losing housing and access to food,
education and health services, he said.
The U.N. human rights office reminded all parties to the
fighting, including the U.S.-led international coalition, that
they must seek to protect civilians.
International humanitarian law requires abiding by the
principles of humanity, precaution, proportionality and
distinction between military and civilian infrastructure.
