White House: Obama updated on Iraqi forces' progress in Ramadi
December 28, 2015 / 8:25 PM / in 2 years

White House: Obama updated on Iraqi forces' progress in Ramadi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONOLULU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama was updated on Monday on the progress made by Iraqi security forces over Islamic State militants in Ramadi, the White House said.

“The continued progress of the Iraqi Security Forces in the fight to retake Ramadi is a testament to their courage and determination, and our shared commitment to push ISIL out of its safe-havens,” the White House said in a statement, referring to Islamic State by an acronym.

The United States and its coalition partners had supported the operation with more than 630 air strikes and training and equipment, a White House official said.

Obama is on vacation in Hawaii. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

