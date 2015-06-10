FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Expanded U.S. force in Iraq will boost efforts to retake Ramadi -Pentagon
#Energy
June 10, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

Expanded U.S. force in Iraq will boost efforts to retake Ramadi -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Wednesday a decision to send 450 additional U.S. troops to Iraq would help speed up the training and equipping of Sunni tribes in Anbar province and support efforts by Iraqi security forces to retake the Ramadi-Falluja corridor.

The U.S. Defense Department said in a statement that the decision to add 450 troops at al Taqaddum air base in eastern Anbar province was not a change in the U.S. mission in Iraq but would enable an expansion of the overall training mission. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

