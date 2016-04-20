FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq's Sadr calls for protests to bring about new government - statement
#Energy
April 20, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Iraq's Sadr calls for protests to bring about new government - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, April 20 (Reuters) - Iraq’s powerful Shi‘ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Wednesday called for renewed protests after the nation’s politicians missed a deadline he gave to vote on a cabinet of technocrats proposed by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to tackle corruption.

In a statement received by email, Sadr called for “continuing peaceful protests under the same intensity and even more in order to pressure the politicians and the lovers of corruption.”

“Nobody has the right to stop it otherwise the revolution will take another turn,” he said in the statement.

Sadr renewed his call for the parliament to vote on the cabinet overhaul and asked MPs that represent him not to take part in any session other than the one to be convened for that purpose. (Reporting by Saif Hameed and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra)

