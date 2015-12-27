Iraqi forces seize Islamic State stronghold in Ramadi -spokesman

BAGHDAD, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Iraqi forces on Sunday took control of the government complex in central Ramadi, the last Islamic State stronghold in the western city, a military spokesman said.

“By controlling the complex this means that they have been defeated in Ramadi,” said Sabah al-Numani, a spokesman for the force leading the fight on the government side. “The next step is to clear pockets that could exist here or there in the city.”

“The complex is under our complete control, there is no presence whatsoever of Daesh fighters in the complex,” he told Reuters, using a derogatory Arabic acronym of Islamic State.

Recapturing Ramadi, which fell to the militants in May, would be one of the most significant victories for Iraq’s armed forces since Islamic State swept across a third of the country in 2014. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by David Clarke)