Iraqi forces raise flag above gov't complex in Ramadi - state TV

BAGHDAD, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces have raised the Iraqi flag above the central government complex in the western city of Ramadi, a military spokesman said on Monday, a day after the army declared victory over Islamic State fighters there.

“Yes, the city of Ramadi has been liberated. The Iraqi counter terrorism forces have raised the Iraqi flag over the government complex in Anbar”, joint operations spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said in a statement broadcast on state television.