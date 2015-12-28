FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq state TV shows national flag raised in Ramadi centre
#Energy
December 28, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq state TV shows national flag raised in Ramadi centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Video footage broadcast by Iraq’s state television on Monday showed soldiers raising the national flag atop a low-rise building said to be the main government complex in the western city of Ramadi.

A military spokesman said earlier in the day that Ramadi had been liberated from Islamic State militants, a day after the army declared the provincial capital captured in its first major victory over the Sunni Muslim Jihadist group.

Reuters could not independently authenticate the video.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; editing by John Stonestreet

