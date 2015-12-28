Iraq state TV shows national flag raised in Ramadi centre

BAGHDAD, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Video footage broadcast by Iraq’s state television on Monday showed soldiers raising the national flag atop a low-rise building said to be the main government complex in the western city of Ramadi.

A military spokesman said earlier in the day that Ramadi had been liberated from Islamic State militants, a day after the army declared the provincial capital captured in its first major victory over the Sunni Muslim Jihadist group.

Reuters could not independently authenticate the video.