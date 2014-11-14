FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi gov't forces close to Baiji refinery-army officers
November 14, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

Iraqi gov't forces close to Baiji refinery-army officers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Iraqi government forces reached within 1 km (half a mile) of the country’s biggest refinery on Friday, the closest they have come to breaking an Islamic State siege of the strategic facility during months of fighting, two army officers and a witness said.

Fighting raged in a village between the complex and the nearby town of Baiji, near a deserted area believed to contain roadside bombs planted by the militants that has been preventing an advance, they said. (Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Michael Georgy)

