RPT-UPDATE 1-Iraqi security forces enter Baiji refinery - police colonel, state TV

BAGHDAD, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces entered the country’s largest refinery for the first time on Tuesday after months of battling Islamic State militants who had surrounded it, a police colonel and state television reported.

“The first Iraqi force, the anti-terrorism force called Mosul Battalion, entered Baiji refinery for the first time in five months,” police colonel Saleh Jaber, of the Baiji refinery protection force, told Reuters.

State television flashed news of the advance but did not show footage. Neither account could be immediately confirmed independently.

U.S-led air strikes have prevented Islamic State, which swept through northern Iraq in June almost unopposed by the Iraqi army, from making significant further territorial gains for its self-proclaimed caliphate.

Islamic State fighters seized the city of Baiji and surrounded the sprawling refinery during that first advance in June.

If confirmed, the recovery of the refinery could provide critical momentum for armed forces charged with restoring stability in a country facing its worst security crisis since dictator Saddam Hussein was toppled in 2003.