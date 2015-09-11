Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric calls for faster pace of reforms

BAGHDAD, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Iraq’s most influential Shi‘ite Muslim cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, on Friday praised government reforms but said they should be sped up and warned against the process being derailed.

Following street protests and previous calls from Sistani for bold action, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has implemented a series of reforms aimed at combating the graft and mismanagement that have made Iraq nearly impossible to govern.

In the largest shake-up of the country’s governing system since the U.S. occupation, Abadi has capped the salaries of senior officials and eliminated entire layers of his own government.

Sistani, whose words few Iraqi politicians would openly challenge, applauded Abadi’s moves but warned that the reform drive would not succeed unless those removed from their positions were replaced on the basis of merit.

“We hope that the reform measures happen in a faster pace,” said Sistani’s representative Sheikh Abdulmehdi al-Karbalai.

“This (reform) cannot be achieved except with professional standards in any replacement process away from political quotas or sectarian, local, or tribal affiliations”.

Since last month, Abadi has eliminated Iraq’s three vice presidents, three deputy prime minister positions, sacked a third of his cabinet and cut politicians’ security details and other perks. A further 123 deputy ministers and general managers were dismissed earlier this week.

Sistani also urged close oversight of 5 trillion Iraqi dinars ($4.4 billion) in loans to banks to support small businesses in agriculture, industry and housing, to prevent “corrupt and greedy people from getting their hands on it.” ($1 = 1,140.0000 Iraqi dinars) (Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)