a year ago
August 28, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Iraq asks Saudi Arabia to replace Saudi ambassador -Iraqi state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Iraq's foreign ministry has asked Saudi Arabia to replace its ambassador in Baghdad, Thamer al-Sabhan, Iraqi state TV said on Sunday.

Iraqi Shi'ite politicians have made persistent requests that Sabhan be expelled in reaction to comments he has made about Iran's involvement in Iraq and claims that Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias were exacerbating tensions with Sunnis.

The Iraqi foreign ministry on Monday denied media reports of plot to kill Sabhan, the first Saudi ambassador appointed after reopening the Saudi embassy in the Iraqi capital in December. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Louise Ireland)

