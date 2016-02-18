FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SGS denies responsibility for missing nuclear material in Iraq
February 18, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

SGS denies responsibility for missing nuclear material in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Swiss inspections group SGS denied on Thursday any responsibility for security at the site where radioactive material used to test pipes at an oil field in southern Iraq disappeared last year.

“The site where these operations are conducted is fully secured and guarded by security guards under the responsibility of the owner of the site. SGS does not assume any responsibility for the site security and does not control accesses,” it said in a statement on Thursday, adding its Turkish unit had been hired by U.S. group Weatherford to perform the tests.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Iraq is searching for “highly dangerous” radioactive material whose theft last year has raised fears among Iraqi officials that it could be used as a weapon if acquired by Islamic State.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller

