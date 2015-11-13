Kurds enter Sinjar "from all directions" - Kurdistan security council

NEAR SINJAR TOWN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kurdish peshmerga forces entered Sinjar “from all directions” on Friday to begin clearing the northern Iraqi town of Islamic State militants, the Kurdistan regional security council said in a tweet.

Heavy bursts of gunfire could be heard inside the town, as fighters filed down the hill overlooking the town from the north, some with rocket-propelled grenades on their shoulders, said a Reuters witness.

Backed by U.S.-led airstrikes, the Kurds cut Sinjar off from east and west on Thursday in an offensive against Islamic State that could provide critical momentum in efforts to defeat the jihadist group.